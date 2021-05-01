'Haunted' SC house where body was found in freezer burns down

The remains were found in the abandoned home Sunday, and the home burned down Tuesday.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A fire has burned down an abandoned home in Orangeburg County where a body was found in a freezer just two days earlier.

Orangeburg firefighters says the home went up in a blaze early Tuesday morning, and it's been reported as "suspicious" since it happened less than 48 hours after the remains were found. The home was a total loss.

A group out four-wheeling over the weekend discovered the body in a freezer Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a group of eight young adults were was out riding four-wheelers in Orangeburg County when they decided to stop and check out an abandoned home that they had heard was "haunted."

That's when one of them opened a freezer on the back porch of the Norway home.

An 18-year-old male told Orangeburg County deputies he opened the freezer, smelled the "smell of rotten meat," and saw what he thought was a body wearing blue jeans and socks.

A responding deputy opened the freezer and observed a badly decomposed body wearing jeans.

Deputies say the house was declared a crime scene and was turned over to investigators and the county coroner for further investigation. The property owner was notified and appeared to be cooperating with investigators.

According to the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office, they can confirm that remains were found in the freezer but at still working to determine the sex and identity, as well as the manner of death. According to the office, the process will take some time.

