MACON, Ga. — It already feels like summer and more people are doing things outdoors, but experts say you need to protect your skin, no matter the color.

Sunshyn Bragg makes her way to the tanning salon 3-4 times a week and calls herself a "faithful tanner."

Bragg says she can only tan inside.

"I cannot go out there in the sun without burning. I mean, I have to have some sort of protection," Bragg said.

Bragg says she burns a lot faster sitting outside than inside.

"Because I am a little bit on the fair side of skin complexion, it's just hard for me to get a tan versus a burn," Bragg said.

Although Bragg prefers tanning at the salon, she still has to go outside throughout the day.

Her protection from the sun? Sunscreen.

"I will not go out without it," Bragg said.

She doesn't advise anyone else to, regardless of their skin tone.

"There's definitely a big misconception -- we all need to wear sunscreen," Bragg said.

Bragg says that people often think that her skin won't burn because she is Black, but that is not the case.

Paul Dale, Medical Director of the Cancer Center at Navicent Health Atrium, says people with lighter skin tones burn easily due to their lack of melanin, but that doesn't leave people of color out.

"Regardless of skin color, if you are in the sun long enough, then you have the tendency or actually can get burned," Dale said.

Dale says sunburns can cause skin cancer down the road.

"I think you should plan ahead by putting your sunscreen on perhaps before you walk out the door, instead of how we often do when we go to the beach and put it on 30 minutes after we've been sitting at the beach. So apply your sunscreen, apply it early, and apply it often." Dale said.