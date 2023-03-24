'I'm all for it': A bipartisan bill could lower insulin price for all diabetics

The Affordable Insulin Now Act of 2023 will help almost 1 million adults in Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — In January 2023, the cost of out-of-pocket insulin was capped at $35 for diabetic seniors on Medicare. Now, two senators want to do it again but for everyone.

Georgia Democratic senator Raphael Warnock and Louisiana Republican senator John Kennedy introduced a senate bill that would cap the price of insulin for all diabetics. That includes diabetics who are and are not uninsured.

Regina Sweeney is a type 1 diabetic and is insured. She says if it passes, she would get to save money too.

"This is something that is a chronic disease affecting a lot of our community," Sweeney said.

It's similar to the provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that capped the cost of insulin at $35 for seniors with Medicare.

The largest insulin manufacturer, Eli Lilly, announced they would lower their insulin cost by 70%. The listing price for their five-pack of the three-milliliter Humalog kwik pen is $530 dollars. That might cover diabetics for several days.

Doctor Harry Strothers with Atrium Health Navicent says when insulin costs are high, people will ration their supply.

"We try to help them find programs that will help them get insulin at a lower cost. There are some insulins, usually lower insulins that you can get at a lower cost," Dr. Strothers said.

The bill would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to create a program to reimburse companies who cover the cost of insulin for uninsured people that exceeds $35.

According to Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 50,000 Georgians benefit from the current insulin cap.

If the bill passes, it would benefit more than 980,000 adults in Georgia.

Sweeney says her copay for a three months supply of insulin is $60. She understands some people may not have three $20 bills to spend.

"If I had to go through a cobra situation or I was uninsured, that could be $250 for one bottle," Sweeney said.