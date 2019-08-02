A trendy cosmetic eye surgery has people leaving the United States to find a county where it's legal.

The surgery changes people’s eye colors permanently, but it can also leave behind irreversible damage.

One man who had the surgery done will never be the same.

Omar Sabuding says he was always obsessed with having blue eyes. That was why he flew to Tunisia and spent $6,500 to have the procedure done.

Sabuding said his new eye color was beautiful, but something wasn’t right.

That’s why a week after the procedure, he had it undone in France. The surgery left his irises permanently deformed.

