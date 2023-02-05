'A major help': Houston Avenue primary medical care office $250K closer to being built

First Choice Primary Care CEO Katherine McLeod says the bigger facility will allow them to open a pharmacy.

MACON, Ga. — Folks in south Macon may soon have a permanent medical facility for primary care.

That's after Macon-Bibb commissioners approved thousands in American Rescue Plan money for a First Choice Primary Care office.

"It's difficult. It is very difficult," said Jessica Johnson, a First Choice patient who struggled to find healthcare in Macon.

She says it's difficult to find good healthcare if the money isn't there.

"A lot of people don't have health insurance," she said.

A couple years ago, Johnson was homeless. The folks at Daybreak told her about First Choice. They offer medical services to everyone, regardless of income.

"They help you out, especially when you don't have health insurance. It's a major help," she said.

Now, Johnson is back on her feet. First Choice is looking to grow. They're planning to build a brand-new medical facility on Houston Avenue. It's about a block from Johnson's house.

"The one I go to is all the way downtown on Poplar," she explained.

First Choice CEO Katherine McLeod says people like Johnson need better healthcare options closer to home.

"We have been serving, had an office in south Macon for about six, seven years. But we are in a small, rented space. And there's a great need for healthcare in south Macon," she said.

McLeod says the new office would give them more space, and allow them to hire more physicians. The biggest advantage this would give them is space to open up a pharmacy.

"There are no pharmacies in this part of Macon now. Some of the national chains have moved," McLeod said.

Now, after a unanimous Macon-Bibb commission vote, the project is $250,000 closer to fruition, bringing Johnson and her neighbors closer to the medical care they need.