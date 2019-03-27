More than 50 years after birth control was introduced for women, a form of male birth control has finally passed safety tests.

At The Endocrine Society's annual meeting in New Orleans, a team of researchers announced a male oral contraceptive passed phase 1 tests of safety and tolerability. The results of the study were presented Sunday and detailed in a recent news release.

So, how does this male birth control work?

The pill is called 11-beta-methyl-19-nortestosterone dodecylcarbonate, or just 11-beta-MNTDC. The study's co-senior investigator, Dr. Christina Wang, said the pill is modified testosterone that has combined actions of male hormone androgen and progesterone.

Wang said the results "suggest that this pill...will decrease sperm production while preserving libido."

The study included 40 men at a Los Angeles research facility and at the University of Washington. The men tested 200 mg and 400 mg doses against a placebo for 28 days, the same time frame for female birth control.

Wang said "average circulating testosterone levels dropped," but the men did not experience any severe side effects. None of the men ceased taking the dug because of side effects and the pills passed safety tests.

Wang said longer studies are planned for the pill, and if its efficacy is confirmed, there could soon be testing with sexually active couples. However, it could take about a decade for the drug to become available to the public.

But, are men interested in a birth control pill?

The BBC said many believe there aren't a big enough push from men to create male birth control. Some opinion polls out of the UK show many men would consider taking the pill if it were available.

A long-term study of a different male birth control method that began in 2008 was cut short after 20 men dropped out due to side effects. Some of the side effects reported were injection site pain, muscle pain, increased libido and acne. Others reported mood disorders and depression, so researchers chose to end the study in 2011.

