MACON, Ga. — “Be Fit” celebrates 6 years in 2020, a brainchild of Brandon Alexander after he lost more than 75 pounds. He wanted to help his friends and family to get healthy, too, or in his words, “Be Fit!”

“We still do the fit camps, the cycling groups, we walk, run, and do things at local high schools,” says Alexander. “We still do everything with donations outside of the studio. We’ve grown! I’m still in shock because it took off so quickly to me.”

Before COVID-19, dozens of Be Fit members would meet to workout together, helping each other push for better. Now, due to social distancing and shelter-in-place measures, the nutritional challenges like "Meatless Mondays" and fitness challenges like this week’s "Jump Rope for Cardio" come strictly through social media with a growing group of nearly 1,500 people.

Alexander says, “The challenges I create are not really designed to break you, but instead, to take you out your comfort zone just a little bit. As far as nutrition and fitness, accountability pushes you more.”

But the shift for Alexander wasn’t always easy.

“I’m a physical, hands-on guy, so we’ve transitioned to the whole virtual online-type workouts,” explains Alexander. “It’s something new to me. I was a little iffy about it at first, but as I go along now, it’s becoming better, but it’s something to get used to, and I don’t want to say it’s the new normal, but for now, we’re going to have to roll with it.”

Not only is Alexander the host and leader, but also one of the biggest cheerleaders when it comes to positivity and motivation to help us push through this pandemic.

“I know everybody is sitting around isolated, and one of the things we’re doing is emotionally eating,” says Alexander. “We don’t want to get to the point where we are coming out of this quarantine or isolation unhealthy, so we want to come out stronger then we were, man, mentally, physically, and spiritually.”

Brandon is also now a fitness instructor with hope for U Fitness. If you would like to join the Be Fit movement, search for the "Be Fit" logo on Instagram on Facebook and you’ll be on your way to being Amped Up.

RELATED: Amped Up: COVID-19 safety masks

RELATED: AMPED UP: Line-dancing lovebirds help you get fit with virtual classes

RELATED: AMPED UP: Warner Robins family stays fit with special needs-inclusive workouts

RELATED: AMPED UP: COVID-19 pauses marathon goals for Central Georgia man

RELATED: AMPED UP: Webhead Fitness aims to match clients with personal trainers

RELATED: AMPED UP: Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith talks sports and social distancing

RELATED: AMPED UP: Get fit with 'a party on a step'

RELATED: AMPED UP: Fort Valley State's Jaylen Lowder prepares for football season

RELATED: AMPED UP: Mother-daughter duo staying fit in isolation

RELATED: AMPED UP: Start your virtual workout

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.