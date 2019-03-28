Dee Henry has shared her favorite healthy snack alternatives to add some variety to your daily eating. Take a look at her list:
Packaged Fruit – Low to No Sugar Added
Pepperidge Farms Chessmen Cookies – 5 grams of sugar
Quaker Apple Cinnamon Rice Cakes - Low Sodium, Low Sugar
Reduced Fat Peanut Butter
Ritz Toasted Chips – Oven Baked Not Fried, 40 percent Less Fat
Unsalted Cashews or Almonds
Slimfast Advanced Nutrition – high protein shakes
Ocean Spray Diet 5 Cran Pineapple – 1 gram of sugar, 5 calories per serving
