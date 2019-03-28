Dee Henry has shared her favorite healthy snack alternatives to add some variety to your daily eating. Take a look at her list:

Packaged Fruit – Low to No Sugar Added

Pepperidge Farms Chessmen Cookies – 5 grams of sugar

Quaker Apple Cinnamon Rice Cakes - Low Sodium, Low Sugar

Reduced Fat Peanut Butter

Ritz Toasted Chips – Oven Baked Not Fried, 40 percent Less Fat

Unsalted Cashews or Almonds

Slimfast Advanced Nutrition – high protein shakes

Ocean Spray Diet 5 Cran Pineapple – 1 gram of sugar, 5 calories per serving

RELATED: Amped Up Recipes: Fully-loaded Keto pizza

RELATED: Low-carb or low-fat diet for your 2019 resolution? What recent studies tell us