MACON, Ga. — You may have seen the clips of Xtreme Fitness across social media with Phillip Weeden that has become extremely popular. Well, Macon native Nicole Wilson saw it, too, worked out to it, and then decided to become certified and teach it to others. The rest, as they say, is history.

“I started taking the class and realized how it was helping me physically and mentally,” says Wilson. “So I wanted to share that same feeling with others.”

But this is not your mother or father’s "Jazzercise" class.

Wilson explains, “It’s basically a step aerobic class, but instead of the 'retro-step' as they call it, it's not just up and down. We actually put together routines with up-to-date songs as well as old school songs on it, make it a little more fun, like a party on a step.”

But this is not the only thing Nicole does for a living. She’s also serves as a Macon-Bibb County deputy for the past 17 years. You may remember we featured her on 13WMAZ for her act of kindness, escorting a disabled person in a wheelchair to safety on Gray Highway a few years ago. Now, she is again helping the community, but now in a different way.

“A lot of the ladies enjoy that we come together in class,” says Wilson. “Since we can’t do that in the physical, the virtual is actually helping a lot of them because we still get to interact and stuff. We take breaks and talk to each other during the breaks before I start teaching again. I make it as close to class as possible so they can get that same feel and for me.”

Her class sizes range from 20 to 36 people, beginners to advanced, and she said she’s been humbled by the response and is excited to be able to continue, especially during times like these.

“I was very surprised. I didn’t expect it to take off as quickly as it did,” says Wilson. ”But then 'corona' hit and some of the ladies said, 'We don’t need to stop what we’re doing,' and, 'Find another way.' They suggested Zoom, and we’ve been doing it ever since.“

If you want to join Extreme Step with Nicole, you can follow her online on Facebook -- look for Nicole Wilson or find her on Instagram at @fitnikkig . Send her a message and she’ll give you the information to get Amped Up with her and the crew.

