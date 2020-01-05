MACON, Ga. — Shuanta and Gerard Porter are dancing their way through these days of quarantine in their living room, and they encourage you to get in on the groove.

“If you are dancing, it’s going to boost your mood and just make you feel excited and happy,” says Shuanta.

Her husband agrees, “Even if you can’t get it down perfect, that’s OK -- the main thing is that you’re smiling and making memories,” says Gerard.

The husband and wife are co-owners of And 5,6,7,8 Line Dance, moving from in studio classes a little over a month ago to being sidelined at home. The time away helped birth a new fitness and fun video all about dancing with your favorite partner.

In the midst of this quarantine, something good came out of it, with a project called 'First Comes Love, Then Comes Dance.' It kind of encapsulates their whole story -- the Porters say they're lovebirds who also like to dance.

The Porters say dancing is a fun way to exercise and to stay healthy and fit, especially during these stressful moments in time, and you can still meet new friends virtually.

Although the Porters are enjoying the inside, they look forward to the outside return of sharing dance with the those right here in Central Georgia.

“There’s nothing like that live experience of fellowship to laugh and joke with one another and have a good time,” says Gerard.

”The ones that come to the class are ready to get back at it as well as I am, but, of course, safety is first,” adds Shuanta.

If you want a copy of any of their dance DVDs, make sure to visit their “AND 5, 6, 7, 8 Line Dance” Facebook page. There, you can find plenty of free dance videos as well go help get you Amped Up.

