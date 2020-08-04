Charmette Rivers is a self-proclaimed gym rat, jumping at every opportunity she can get to work on her health and fitness, even if that means the doors of the gym are temporarily closed.

“Working out is my passion and I love it,” says Charmette. “Some people tell me they saw me at the gym and, 'I spoke to you and, Charmie, you were in a zone. We were just waving,' and I’m always like, 'Girl, when I get in the gym, I’m a different person.'”

That love of the gym is also shared by her daughter Amber, a member of the Auburn Weightlifting Club who holds 14 state records in Alabama. She says the reason why she loves to move weights around is simple.

“It makes me happy and encourages me,” says Amber. They don’t realize that when they tell me that I look good and that they follow me on Instagram, it makes me happy and helps me out and makes me work out harder, it pushes me.”

Since they both started their journey together 10 years ago, it’s no surprise that when these two get around one another, they make the most of their time, creating workout plans by any means necessary during the coronavirus pandemic, even using practical things around the house like the bedroom door or the kitchen table. They offer this advice to help motivate you.

“Use what God gave you,” Charmette explains. "Your body weight, and there’s a lot of things you can do with just your body weight. Just get out there and do it for your health, just get out and do it for yourself.”

