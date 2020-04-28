WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Even with lifted restrictions allowing local gyms to reopen, Patty Livingston, a spin instructor at Edge Fitness in Warner Robins, says she’ll continue her workouts at home with her daughter and son for now, despite the adversity.

“I think the challenge is coming up with workouts and being creative,” says Patty Livingston. “Doing whole body workouts,” says Patty’s daughter, Hannah. “At least 30 minutes a day, it keeps you sane.”

Patty says she will also stay home because she is the mother of a special needs child named Bryce, so she wants to make sure she doesn’t expose him to the COVID-19 virus.

Patty explains, “We’ve been in quarantine more than 60 days, probably more than anyone else. His immune system is compromised, so I will not be going to the gym, I’ll still be doing my workouts here every day.”

And nearly every day, Patty and Hannah create daily routines including Bryce to keep them both physically- and mentally-fit by staying active.

“He just likes interaction, so we just include him holding on to the chair,” says Patty. Hannah adds, “He likes listening to the music, too. When we play it on the speaker, he likes that. We try to include him as much as we can. If we’re outside, Bryce is out there with us.”

And there are some activities Patty says that can involve the entire family, helping create a happy, healthy family.

Patty says it will be another two weeks or so before she will assess whether she will go to the gym or not. Meanwhile, she’s also teaching virtual fitness classes for her church when she’s not getting Amped Up with Hannah.

