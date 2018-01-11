As the holidays approach, many of you will be looking for recipes to help you stay Amped Up. This month is all about introducing you to healthy, yet tasty, recipes to fuel you along the journey.

If you're in need of a Keto-friendly meal that your entire family can enjoy, the chefs at Chevy's Pizza in Gray says you can stop by and request a crustless Keto pizza. The pizza is not on the menu, but it can be made upon request.

If you'd like to make the pizza at home, it only takes a few simple steps.

Step 1: Line your baking pan with butter, so your shredded parmesan cheese doesn't stick.

Step 2: Line the pan with parmesan cheese to replace the crust. Then pop your pizza in the oven. Let it bake and get kind of crispy. Step 3: Unstick the parmesan cheese crust from the pan. Step 4: Spread a little bit of marinara sauce (your choice) and then add all of your preferred toppings. Examples: sausage, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, top it off with cheese to make it form together Step 5: Stick the pizza back in the oven to bake the toppings

If the sauce is too much for your Keto diet, you can always place it on the side or you can even create a replacement. Either way, this recipe makes for a tasty treat that fits the low carb, high fat Keto diet.

