MACON, Ga. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one Macon hospital is offering mammograms.

The Medical Center, Navicent Health will be holding their annual "Mammo Marathon" later this month. There will be no need for an appointment.

Everyone will be able to walk in and get screened. Navicent says screening is the first line of defense against breast cancer, a key part in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

The mammogram screenings will be offered across five different locations.

Patients will be billed as they normally would with a scheduled mammogram appointment.

A limited number of grants for screening mammography are available for qualifying uninsured or underinsured patients.

Lead mammography technologist Latasha Hill says these screenings are super-beneficial.

"We just want to encourage women to make sure that they're doing their self breast exam, and if they're over the age of 40, they should be having a mammogram done every year," said Hill.