TAMPA, Fla. — For many parents, one of the biggest concerns about the coronavirus is the impact it is having on their children.

While the virus itself can produce anxiety and fear, the new normal of social isolation and virtual learning is also top of mind for many moms and dads struggling to find the words to explain all of this to their sons and daughters.

10 Tampa Bay hosted a virtual roundtable with three parents and Dr. Nate Upshaw, a psychiatrist and father of three young children.

Alicia Gier has four daughters ages 14,10, 8, and 4. Shellie Vandersluis is mom to two boys, Luke, 12, and Noah, 11. Rob Rawlings has a 7-year-old special needs daughter, Elle.

The three parents agreed to an honest conversation about the changes and challenges they're seeing in their children over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gier and Vandersluis both shared the struggle their children are seeing with the lack of socialization.

"My youngest is really struggling with missing his friends," said Vandersluis.



Gier added, "My daughter, Savannah, she's 10. She's the one I'm most concerned about. She's experiencing anxiety not only with the virus but also with virtual schooling."

Dr. Upshaw told the parents uncertainty has been a theme in his practice recently and people seem to be more on edge.

Talking to your kids and trying to explain the unknown can be tricky for parents.



"I wish I could do a better job of that but I don't know what to say," said Vandersluis.

Dr. Upshaw reminded the parents not to let their own anxiety spill on to their child and be careful not to have too many complicated conversations in front of the kids.

He said, "You don't want to go into too much detail if you don't have to and you want to address the specific concern he may have."

Rawlings says his daughter, Elle, who has Down syndrome, was very stressed when her routine changed abruptly.



"School is so good for her. She's the only non-typical child in her class and she models after her peers," explained Rawlings.

Dr. Upshaw pointed out that while the routine has changed outside of the house, the day-to-day inside the home can still have routine.

He also wants parents to take care of themselves and be in touch with their own feelings.

"What I've been telling people to do is really take into account how you're feeling and what is triggering anxiety, depression or negativity states in your mood versus what's giving you a little lift or pick me up," added Dr. Upshaw.

Dr. Upshaw urges anyone who is struggling to reach out to a mental health professional sooner than later. The website psychologytoday.com allows you to search by zip code for the psychologists and psychiatrists in your area.

