Atlanta Medical Center to end operations in November, Wellstar says

ATLANTA — Wellstar Health System announced it plans to cease operations at Atlanta Medical Center in November.

In a news release, Wellstar said the decision came after "pursuing every opportunity for an alternative path forward."

The hospital, which Wellstar has operated since 2016, has faced some challenges, including $107 million in losses in the last year. The health system officials said they'd battled decreasing revenue along with an increase in costs for staff and supplies; inflation and the pandemic have contributed to some of the strain.

“For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said. “After an exhaustive search for a solution that would support the healthcare needs of the community, we are disappointed that a sustainable solution at AMC has not emerged.”

While they plan to end AMC hospital operations on Nov. 1 of this year, they plan to work with healthcare organizations to plan for a transition of care for its patients and staff. Services will wind down gradually as the date approaches.

Wellstar said they've let healthcare providers and government agencies know of this change as they search for partnerships and solutions.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' office said he sent a letter to Saunders, stating that the announcement blindsided the city and the closure" will have deep and reverberating consequences" for residents. He's requesting a meeting with the health system's key leaders by Sept. 16.

"The City of Atlanta received no advance notice of this decision and had no opportunity to engage with you to understand or help mitigate the factors leading to this closure," the letter reads. "I require immediate information about your company’s plans, what you are doing to mitigate the enormous health and economic impacts the closure will have on our community, plans for the multi-building campus once operations cease, and how you will be supporting the impacted personnel."

Dickens also noted that AMC is a vital part of "Atlanta's healthcare ecosystem," as Grady Memorial Hospital is the only other Level I trauma center in metro Atlanta.

A few months ago, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point closed its emergency department. The major health system said in May it is a 24-hour urgent care and rehabilitation facility instead.

"With this decision, and the recent closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South, your company has now closed two hospitals that primarily serve low-income populations in the metro Atlanta community," Dickens said.