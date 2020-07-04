ATLANTA — If you've got allergies and it's felt like your eyes have been more watery and your nose has been more runny this season, there's a reason for that: There's been a ton of pollen in the air around Atlanta.

Tuesday's pollen count, courtesy Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, is 4,354, giving us our 14th "extremely high" pollen count day in March and April, typically the peak months of the season.

That's already more than last year, and equal to 2018, the worst year in Atlanta Allergy & Asthma's data going back to 2012 (data is incomplete prior to then, when readings weren't taken on weekends).

In 11 of the last 13 days, we've had an "extremely high" pollen count broken up only last Thursday and Friday, when it was "high."

Today is our fifth day in the recent stretch with a pollen count higher than 4,000 (a stretch that includes the second worst day on record going back to 1991, the 8,918 count on March 29).

That's more than any year going back to 2012.

With three more weeks to go in April, we'll see how much worse this record year gets.

