Atrium Health Navicent limiting visitation due to COVID-19 concerns

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia's largest hospital, The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, is limiting visitation due to the latest COVID-19 surge.

According to a news release, starting Monday, patients will only be allowed to have one visitor at a time, and only one visitor will be allowed at the patient's bedside at a time.

In addition, adult patients are allowed to have one overnight visitor, while pediatric patients can have two visitors or guardians.

Visitors under the age of 12 are not permitted, including for the birth of a sibling.

The release says visitation hours will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

People with cough, fever, shortness of breath, or other flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit, according to the release. Greeters at public entrances will continue to ask basic screening questions and temperature monitoring, guiding those seeking treatment to the appropriate location while assisting visitors as needed.