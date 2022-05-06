Doctors say there are potential long-term effects for children if parents can't get formula.

ATLANTA — Parents continue to deal with the ramifications of the national baby formula shortage. In Georgia, the concern is especially high with data showing the empty shelf rate at 94 percent, well above the national average.

In addition to the shortage, doctors are warning there could potentially be long-term effects of children not having the formula they need.

"In terms of the long-term effects, not getting formula for an infant can cause problems with growth and development down the line," Dr. Joanna Dolgoff told 11Alive News.

Dr. Dolgoff is a pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics. She said giving a baby whole milk in place of formula could cause developmental problems down the road.

She urged parents should do what they can to get formula, but there are some short-term solutions if there are stretches of time where formula is not available.

"If your child is over six months of age, you can temporarily give cows milk as long as you give another iron source for the baby. So iron-fortified cereal is an option," she said.

Dr. Dolgoff stresses this is only to be done in an emergency and a doctor should be consulted before making any dietary changes with your child.

The sentiment was reinforced by 11Alive medical expert Dr. Sujatha Reddy.