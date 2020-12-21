Baldwin County Health Department to close, move to new location

From Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, the health department will be closed. Services will resume at the new facility starting on Jan. 11.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Baldwin County Health Department is closing next month to move to a new facility.

According to a news release from the Department of Public Health, the Baldwin County Health Department's new building at 100 Ireland Drive in Milledgeville is finished and ready for staff to move in.

From Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, the health department will be closed, and services, including COVID-19 testing, will be suspended.

Services will resume at the new facility starting on Jan. 11.

People who still need COVID-19 testing can call the North Central Health District testing line at 1-844-987-0099 to schedule appointments at other county testing sites.

“Our staff is very excited to move into our new workplace,” Baldwin County Health Department Nurse Manager Carey Dyer said in the release. “Moving from our current location to the new one, we’ll have more space, better client flow and overall updated spaces to provide our services to the community.”

Construction on the new structure started in began Feb. and it was completed on Dec. 18.

The building was designed to be a medical facility and the release says the building "will provide an improved public health space for Baldwin County."