Macon's Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital opens music park

MACON, Ga. — Patients at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital have a reason to smile because they will have a musical playground.

The popular restaurant chain Panda Express wants to raise $441,992 to help the children's hospital. The money will go to help the patients and their needs.

The musical playground is a space for the children to play and provide an outlet during difficult times.

UT Chu is the general manager at Panda Express in Warner Robins. She says the hospital helped her after her daughter had low bilirubin levels.

"When this opens it means the world. My daughter loves the instruments inside the parks, so that's why everything about this hospital means a lot to us," Chu said.

It's a partnership between Panda Express' Panda Cares Center of Hope and the Children's Miracle Network.

Keson Milton, 6, is a patient at the hospital. His mother Tiffany Miltion says his time started here when he was two years old.

"In 2019 he was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Ewings-like sarcoma," Milton said.

The Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital is the only pediatric hospital in the central and south Georgia area. They offer general pediatric care, neonatal intensive care, and other pediatric services.

Miltion says they knew very little about the cancer Keson was diagnosed with.

"His chances of survival at that time were low but we've been praying and praying, and praying. He's been on continuous treatment up until December 2022," Milton said.

Now, when Keson comes for a check-up, he can enjoy the musical playground and not be scared or lonely.