MACON, Ga. — Two Macon Bibb commissioners want to do away with criminal penalties for people holding small amounts of marijuana.

Al Tillman and Virgil Watkins filed an ordinance that is scheduled to be discussed by a county committee on Tuesday.

It says a person convicted of possessing less than an ounce should pay a fine of no more than $75, with no jail time.

The ordinance says the current criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of marijuana are overly harsh and hurt the community.

RELATED: Man charged in Clifton Ridge marijuana candy case

RELATED: Gov. Kemp signs bill allowing medical cannabis cultivation, distribution in Georgia

RELATED: Medical marijuana to be grown, researched at Fort Valley State University

According to one website, one ounce is about the amount contained in a small sandwich-sized plastic bag.

Click here to read the full ordinance.

Reporter Chelsea Beimfohr will break down their proposal and how people are reacting on 13WMAZ News at 5 & 6 p.m.