Bibb County rec center helping people develop healthy eating habits

According to the CDC, someone with obesity is at a higher risk of health complications.

MACON, Ga. — The Frank Johnson Recreation Center is starting its 8-week interactive educational series called 'Food Talk.' To kick it off, they held their quarterly 'Wellness Wednesday' with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Bibb County Extension. Alesia Mays is the nutrition education program assistant. She says eating healthier can be difficult, but you can slowly ease into it.

"Sometimes we're forced because of health conditions and we have to make healthier choices, but whatever the choice is, try to make it a healthy choice the majority of the day. Although it may not be easy to make those healthier choices, there's so many things to choose from, so many different fruits and vegetables, and in educating and teaching out in the community," Mays said.

According to the CDC, Black adults account for 49.9% of obesity prevalence. In a 2022 obesity report by Trust for America's Health, they recommend increased funding for obesity prevention programs and improve diet quality in the SNAP-benefits program. Sierra Stephens is a coordinator at Frank Johnson Recreation Center. She says eating healthy can lead to a better quality of life.

"Live longer and just get healthier for ourselves, our families, and our community," Stephens said.

Obesity can lead to diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancers. Talking with your doctor because you become at risk is a good start. Tanisha Ali is new to Macon and was looking for something to do in the community. She stopped by the Frank Johnson Rec Center. She says she's always looking to be more in tune with her body.

"I'm trying to do a full body, mind, and then just eat healthier, and cleaner, and just have better snack options," Ali said.