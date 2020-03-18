MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School Nutrition Program is providing bagged lunches to kids in the community while the school district is closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Starting Wednesday, meal service will be held Monday through Friday and be served at least through March 27.

Kids ages 18 and younger can receive a meal.

Here's a list of places where kids can pick up meals, and the times they are available:

