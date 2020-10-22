"Early detection is the best prevention of breast cancer and having a mammogram every year helps prevent and find cancer very early"

MACON, Ga. — "October's a big month for me," breast cancer survivor Ethel Fussell said.

Fussell celebrates two birthdays in the month of October.

"I have a chronological birthday and a survivor birthday, all in the month of October!" Fussell said.

October 21st marks 31 years since Esther Fussell beat breast cancer.

Her battle with breast cancer began with her mother passing away from the cancer.

"She believed in getting checkups and taking care of herself, so when she succumbed through breast cancer, I was already having annual exams," Fussell said.

The year her mother passed away, she got a mammogram even though she had no physical signs of breast cancer.

"The mammogram picked up a discrepancy in my breast and I'm grateful for that," she added.

Fussell asked her doctor what he thought she should do because she did not know much about this type of cancer.

"He said, 'I see something there,' and I would have a mastectomy," she said, and that is was she did 31 years ago.

Latasha Hill is the lead mammography technologist at the Medical Center, Navicent Health and she says that if you are of age to get a mammogram, you need to get them.

"Early detection is the best prevention of breast cancer, and having a mammogram every year helps prevent and find cancer very early," Hill said.

She also says to not let fear deter you from getting one.

"Just know that when we do find cancer at a very tiny stage, your treatment options are better than if we were to find it once it's gotten bad," Hill added.

"Get your mammogram, do your self-check, and read," Fussell said.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women start getting mammograms at age 40. The National Breast Cancer Foundation urges women of all ages should to do self checks, once a month.