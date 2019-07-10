MACON, Ga. — For the entire month of Oct., the “Tree of Hope” will make it's mark outside of the cancer center at Coliseum Medical Center.

The tree will carry pink ribbons tied on by people who are either battling, won the fight, want to raise awareness, or lost loved ones to breast cancer.

The pink ribbons can be found in the cancer center in building C at Coliseum Health and are completely free.

"We continue to add more ribbons every day," Coliseum Cancer Center Director Danielle Rogers said.

She says it symbolizes something much larger than a pink ribbon.

"We want to celebrate them, and we want to support them," Rogers said.

Rogers says besides the symbol of support, it is a way for everyone who comes through Coliseum's parking lot to be reminded of an important message.

"It's to remind and make awareness of celebrating our survivors and encouraging them through their journey, but also letting the community know that early detection is key," Rogers said.

Rogers says it is recommended women get a mammogram every year starting at age 40.

"And if it reminds one woman when she see that pink ribbon, 'I haven’t had my mammogram in two months,' that’s what matters," Rogers said.

If there is history of breast cancer in your family, it is recommended to get mammograms earlier and more often.

