BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Throughout the month, we've been highlighting ways people have raised money for more research and treatments for breast cancer as well as telling stories about survivors of the disease.

One of those survivors is a Baldwin County woman who celebrates Halloween in a big way.

This year has an even deeper meaning for Donna Baugh.

Not too far away from Lake Sinclair's Plant Dam on North Jefferson Street Northeast, you'll find a house that needs to be added to your child's trick-or-treat list this weekend.

Anna Claire's "mimi," Donna Baugh, lives on one of the busiest roads in Baldwin County.

"Everybody just comes by and blows their horn and waves," Donna said.

That's because Donna's yard is full of surprises!

Friendly scarecrows, dangling witches, and several inflatables are strategically placed to bring joy to kids in the community.

"I have people that just stop by and pull over and let the kids look around to see their smiling faces. It just means so much to me," Donna said.

Nolin Baugh says his mother has been decorating like this for more than two decades.

"It started small. I mean, she had like one inflatable, and then it just grew from there," Nolin said.

But this year, she added something new -- a sparkle of pink.

"Last year at this time, well, right before Halloween at this time, actually, I was told I had breast cancer," Donna said.

Not too long after her diagnosis, she had a double mastectomy.

"That was unreal, but I knew I had to keep going and I knew I would come through it. I knew God was with me, so this year, I was like, 'Do I really need to put all of this up?' But of course, I did," Donna said.

Now, while fully in remission, Donna keeps her neighborhood tradition alive.

"It's special to be back, and to see her to have done this again, it's special for our family and to the community," Nolin said.

"I have to decorate. I can't let the kids or the parents say, 'What's wrong?' I mean, I've been doing this for more than 23 years. It just means the world to me," Donna said.

Not only will you see all of her fun decorations in person, you might also leave her house with a candy bar or two!

Donna has five grandkids.

She said she actually dresses up with them each year, but she doesn't know which costume she'll wear this year just yet.

Sometimes, people leave new decorations on her front doorstep, and some even bring her pink ribbons.

However, Donna's holiday fun isn't stopping at the end of October.

She'll soon be busy decorating again for Christmas!