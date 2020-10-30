There will be giveaways and pampering for people battling breast cancer, and organizers hope all attendees will learn more about the disease

MACON, Ga. — Two Macon businesses are teaming up to help those fighting breast cancer.

E.L. High School Academy and Peach State Health Plan are hosting a "Pamper Me Pink Day' this Saturday.

It's happening on the E.L. High School Academy campus on Shurling Drive in east Macon. There will be giveaways and pampering for people battling breast cancer, and organizers hope all attendees will learn more about the disease by taking advantage of their free resources.

Organizer Nikki Durham says it hits close to home.

"My aunt passed away in 2006 from breast cancer, so this is like something that's very important to me. I am very excited. I am just glad we're coming up with ways to still be out in the community," Durham said.