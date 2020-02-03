If love is the highest of highs, a broken heart can send a person to the lowest of lows.

Dr. Chermaine Tyler, a psychologist with UT Physicians, says Broken Heart Syndrome is very real.

“In our culture, it’s common for us to pretend people are overreacting, being a bit dramatic – when really, our heart hurts,” says Dr. Tyler.

Dr. Tyler says most patients come to her after someone else in their lives noticed they were acting differently. It’s why, she says, it’s important to keep an eye on loved ones when they’ve experienced grief.

Feelings of grief or loss can make a person feel like he or she is alone.

Dr. Tyler says not everyone who is grieving needs professional help, but having a support system is important.

“The one thing that is definitely universal in our human experience is grief,” says Dr. Tyler. "Because 100 percent of us will have to experience that in some shape, form or fashion over the course of a lifetime.”

