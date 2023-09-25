Cancer survivor uses experience to urge others to take control of their health

Scott Davis's life changed in 2014 when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Scott Davis never knew what he would get with fall football, his beloved Auburn Tigers and life. His life was sweet, then unpredictable. Davis often spent time in the gym. He said he could bench press 375 lbs. and deadlift 615 lbs. in his prime. Then, life became too heavy a lift.

“I believe this body was not meant to sit on a couch," Davis said. "You have to keep moving, keep it going, and I’ve seen plenty examples of what happens when you don’t. But if it weren’t for my wife, friends and my church, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you.”

It was a warm June day in 2014, days before Davis' 50th birthday, when he went to the bathroom and made a devastating discovery. He described the pain and bleeding that occurred and worked for months to find answers.

“I went from 220 lbs. to 143 lbs. in about eight months," Davis said. "I see this husk of a man. I thought that I needed to get a will, get the accounts ready, we have to have burial insurance. You think about stuff you don’t even think of.”



Doctors eventually diagnosed Davis with Stage 3B colorectal cancer, a life-altering burden. Davis had to endure 12 rounds of chemotherapy in six months. He ultimately found Dr. Shahin Chowdhury at City of Hope Atlanta to aid in his treatment and recovery.

"He had a colonoscopy. There was a mass noted in his left colon," Chowdhury said. "This kind of cancer will usually start out as a polyp, and if left alone, have the possibility of developing into full-fledged cancer.”

Chowdhury said he and other doctors across the state and the country had recently been diagnosing more and more patients with colorectal cancer at a younger age. While the reason was unknown, Chowdhury said more antibiotics being introduced to kids at an earlier age could play a role. He added Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, being overweight, diabetes, smoking, excess alcohol and processed meats contributed to an increased risk of cancer overall.

Chowdhury said a healthy diet, exercise, vitamins D and E6, along with folic acid, could help prevent cancer. He recommended the best chance of prevention was getting a cancer screening or colonoscopy at age 45, or earlier if there's a history of cancer in the family.

"If we’re able to catch the cancer early and we’re able to treat it, then we can hope and shoot for a cure," Chowdhury said.

Davis has hope every Saturday cheering on his Auburn Tigers. He also has hope every other day living in remission, and he urged others to be on top of their health to prevent a devastating diagnosis from defining their life.