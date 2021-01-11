Central Georgia 'Chip'n Away @ Heart Disease' car show aims to bring awareness to #1 killer in US

The CDC says more than 600,000 families lose a loved one every year due to heart disease.

MACON, Ga. — A Central Georgia organization is planning to keep "Chip'n Away @ Heart Disease" this weekend.

The 10th annual Cardiac Car Show aims to drive away the number one killer in America, heart disease.

The CDC says more than 600,000 families lose a loved one every year due to heart disease.

Cynthia Malone's late husband Chip had a heart transplant in November 2010.

He held this event every year on the first Saturday of November to commemorate that day, and now, Cynthia continues the legacy today.

"For me, personally, it is an opportunity to share heart health awareness information with other people so they won't have to do what my family did and become a statistic due to heart disease," Malone said.

Driver registration for the event is $25.