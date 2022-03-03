Runny nose, watery eyes could mean severe allergies. Here's how to avoid them

Allergy season is right on time, and soon, you will see the "yellow stuff." Here is how to avoid it.

MACON, Ga. — Runny nose, water eyes and lots of tissues could be related to your allergies.

Asthma and allergy specialist Dr. David Plaxico says it's going to get worse before it gets better, "And with the weather, it depends on how much pollen is there, so the less rain and the more wind, the more sunshine, the more trees will release their pollen to get dispersed into the air," Plaxico said.

Lisa Gunter knows that the springtime isn't an easy trip.

"The pollen will attach to the contacts. It makes your eyes itchy, so, yeah, it's not fun," Gunter said.

With temperatures rising in Macon, tree pollen levels are, too, which could aggravate your symptoms. That means itchy eyes, runny noses, and in some cases, rashes.

Plaxico says we saw very high pollen counts last year. He expects an increase in patients this year, too.

"During this time of year because they're out and about, they'll triple or quadruple this time of year," Plaxico said.

Dr. Plaxico tells his patients to remember the 3A's:

"Avoid allergens." That means wearing a mask, staying indoors between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., and keep your window up while you're driving. "Allergy medication." Plaxico says to take that before allergy exposure starts. "Allergy vaccines." This is administered when required.

As an allergy sufferer and someone who works at the clinic, Gunter says the severity of your symptoms determine how they'll treat them.

"We can test it and see and know whether or not if it's something that would work for you," Gunter said.

Whether you end up needing shots or just some over the counter medication, there is hope relieve your itchy eyes and runny nose.