Central Georgia doctor urges women to get HPV vaccine, screenings to prevent cervical cancer

MACON, Ga. — January is Cervical Cancer Month, and doctors are urging people to get screened, vaccinated, and learn to recognize the signs of cervical cancer.

According to the National Cervical Center Coalition, more than 14,000 women are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that originates from the cervix. Strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV) can play a role in causing most cervical cancers.

Atrium Health Navicent gynecologist Dr. Siping He says cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers in women's health, and it is encouraged that children get the HPV vaccine.

“We really recommend that kids start as early as 11 to 12 years old. When you start at that age, you only need two doses to become fully immune from HPV. Now if you are in that age range, don’t panic. You actually have a chance to catch up," said Dr. He.

She said that it is recommended that women between the ages of 13 and 45 years old get three doses of the HPV vaccine.

Another way to prevent cervical cancer is by getting your pap smear screening. You should get those routinely every three years starting at the age of 21.