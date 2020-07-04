WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you're looking to stay active and focused on your healthy journey during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual workouts may be the answer. One Central Georgia trainer is bringing the workouts to your living room with the help of Zoom.

With gyms and fitness centers temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns, many instructors are offering virtual ways to keep your goals intact.

During the day, Joi Jones is a full-time pharmacist, on essential duty during the global coronavirus pandemic, but soon as her shift is over, she doubles as a transformation coach and fitness instructor, and these days, it's done virtually.

"This is something that I wanted to do I actually had the foresight for but just could never get it going with so much going on. As you would have it, COVID-19 just kind of threw it out there, so I was like, 'OK,' Jones said.

Before the shutdown, Joi taught classes at Kinetix Health Club in Macon and Warner Robins, and it's something she didn't want to stop doing for herself or for her clients.

"Most people who go to a gym or a group fitness setting like that, camaraderie or the push they get from other people, so by us all doing it together virtually, people can see each other. Even if they turn the camera off, knowing other people are doing it, it makes it easier for you to stick with it," said Jones.

In addition to fitness, Jones is also an accomplished author that breaks down the dos and don'ts of proper eating, something she wants to emphasize during this stay at home time in our lives.

Jones said, "People can take this quarantine time to their fitness and health. They should be cooking anyway. It's a great time to experiment with cooking healthier foods and trying different things and trying different workouts."

And Jones wants you to know that there are no excuses. All it takes is time, which many seem to have more of those days.

Jones is a former college student athlete with Fort Valley State University, and says she has lost 30 pounds over her journey and has been able to keep it off. If you want work out with Joi, head over to her website and submit your email to gain the access link to the daily classes. You can also follow Joi on either Instagram or Facebook @RXFitnessLady .

