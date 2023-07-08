Central Georgia Panda Express' raising money for children's hospitals as part of 'Panda Cares Day'

Here's where you fit into Panda Express' efforts to help children at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

MACON, Ga. — If you’re looking for a meal and a chance to make a difference, you can eat out for a good cause at some Central Georgia locations of Panda Express Tuesday.

If you buy lunch or dinner at a participating Central Georgia Panda Express, 25% of the pre-tax sales from food at the Panda Express will benefit Atrium Health Navicent’s Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

The initiative is part of Panda Cares Day, and it has been a fundraising event from Panda Express since 2007. Since then, they have raised over $150 million for the Children's Miracle Network, which the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital is a part of.

The non-profit organization helps cover children’s medical costs including treatment for children in the neonatal intensive care unit, diabetes, trauma, surgeries and kids dealing with cancer, according to the Children’s Miracle Network website.

“From them asking the customers coming in to give a little at the register, we have programs here that our families here are the benefit of,” Nursing Director of the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital Cyndee Jones said. “And we just want to say a big thank you to them for doing that for us.”

There are a total of three Panda Express locations in Central Georgia. One is located in Milledgeville, one in Macon and one in Warner Robins.

The money raised through Panda Cares Day will help local patients who need help paying for critical treatments and health services. It also helps the hospital buy pediatric medical equipment.