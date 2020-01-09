"Catching it early just like any other cancer is very key, and colonoscopies are something that is very instrumental in that."

MACON, Ga. — The death of "Black Panther" icon Chadwick Boseman over the weekend at the age of 43 has a lot of people thinking about colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman showed a lot of people that colon cancer isn't off-limits to anyone, even young people.

"It's a very serious type of cancer. You see how quickly it can take someone out and be fatal," Saxton Keitt, Science Intervention teacher at Central High School says.

Keitt says Boseman's death was a wake-up call for him, not only because Boseman was a young African American man, but because colon cancer runs in Keitt's family.

"There are some things that I cannot control, some things that may already be pre-planned for me that I have to face. I have to wish and hope for the best, but prepare for the worst," he added.

Keitt says that his family stresses the importance of getting wellness checks and that he does a lot on his own to reduce his chances of colon cancer.

He stays active, eats a balanced diet to help his digestive track, and stays away from alcohol and smoking.

"Some stuff is just inevitable, but if I was ever to get diagnosed with colon cancer, at least I know that I tried to do everything that I could to try and prevent it," Keitt says.

Dr. Saleh Eftaiha, Colorectal Surgeon with Coliseum Surgical Specialists, says the warning signs include rectal bleeding, black, tarry stools, irregular bowel habits, and unexplained weight loss.

Eftaiha says genetics plays a very big role and that young people need to pay attention to their family history.

He also says if your family has a history of colon cancer, you may qualify to get screened at an earlier age.

"Catching it early just like any other cancer is very key, and colonoscopies are something that is very instrumental in that," he said.

Keitt encourages people to be proactive and to learn about colon cancer.

Eftaiha urges people to notify a health care provider if you are experiencing symptoms that don't feel right so that they can go over your symptoms and ensure that you don't need to get a colonoscopy sooner rather than later.