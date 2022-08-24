Historic Atlanta horse park celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new initiative

One of America's last urban horse parks is getting a redo.

Chastain Horse Park celebrated their new "Healing through Horses" initiative during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

The horse park is launching construction on an $8.9 million expansion and renovation plan as part of the initiative.

New facilities will be built to expand services offered within the park.

The renovations come after demand was described as significant by CHP leadership.

According to a CHP social media post, the horse park conducts more than 5,500 therapeutic sessions annually, filling some 1,250 volunteer slots each month.

"Existing structures have neared the end of their life expectancy, and new structures, or major repairs, must take place," CHP's executive director Trisha Gross said in a construction announcement. "With these improvements, we'll fulfill the significant demand."

Mayor Andre Dickens joined CHP's Board of Directors, the Department of Parks and Recreation and elected officials for the ceremony.