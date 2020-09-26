Jason Ettinger was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 1996. He will be doing his big ride Sunday morning at dawn.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is putting on his cycling shoes Sunday morning to ride 100 miles for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

Buffalo's chapter has its annual walk out in the Lancaster-Depew area. It's now a virtual walk this year on October 18.

However, Jason Ettinger wants to raise awareness about colitis and Crohn's disease ahead of the big day.

He was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 1996.

"For me, being able to walk every year, it's an opportunity. This is why we do this, not only for me, but I have so many friends and connections, not just here but nationwide who are affected," he said. "I am ready to bike 100 miles tomorrow I say confidently. I really am."

If you would like to donate to support him in raising money for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, click here.