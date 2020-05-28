TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday was a day of celebration for the Tornin family.

Three-year-old Chase celebrated the end of his chemotherapy treatments at Tampa General Hospital by ringing the bell and saying the heartwarming poem:

"Ring this Bell, three times well, it's toll to clearly say, my treatment's done, it's course is run, and I'm on my way!"

Chase was joined by his parents Caroline and Shawn Tornin, his grandfather Reinold Tornin and his brother Conner, who was celebrating his sixth birthday.

After the ceremony, Chase got gifts and cupcakes from TGH Children's Medical Center, which took care of him during his treatments.

