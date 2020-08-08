City of Dublin in COVID-19 'red zone'

The City of Dublin posted a notice on Facebook saying it has now been marked in the 'red zone.'

DUBLIN, Ga. — As cases continue to rise in the state, another Central Georgia city is being added to the list of substantial spread.

The City of Dublin posted a notice to Facebook on Saturday morning saying it has now been marked in the 'red zone.'

That means in the last week, new cases in the county are above 100 for every 100,000 people and positive test results are more than 10%.

The city is now asking people to wear masks whenever they're in public and not to gather in groups on 10 or more.