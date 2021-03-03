City of Perry to hold Open Air Health Fair

Health officials of all kinds will be at Heritage Oaks Park on Saturday

PERRY, Ga. — People in Perry can enjoy a fun way to learn about improving their health this weekend.

The city will host its first ever Open Air Health Fair in Heritage Oaks Park on Saturday.

The fair will feature healthcare vendors, free tests and screenings, door prizes, and swag bags for the first 200 guests.

Vendors will include rehabilitation, mental health wellness, and nutrition specialists.

Perry Special Events Manager Anya Turpin says the event will cater to different types of people and their health needs.

"We wanted to make sure that there was a wide variety, so that everyone who comes feels like there's some service or business that they're going to interact with, that can help them to become a better version of themselves," Turpin said. "So we do have a very wide demographic of health professionals that are going to be attending."