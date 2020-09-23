They are offering positions such as, respiratory therapists, case managers, medical technologists, patient care technologists and phlebotomists.

MACON, Ga. — Coliseum Health System is hosting a job fair Thursday, September 24 for registered nurses, and they are looking to fill a number of positions.

Hospitals around the world are taking a hard hit in staffing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at Coliseum hospital say they have enough staff to handle their needs right now, but a few more nurses would be a big help

Registered nurse and director of throughput at Coliseum, Penny Ward, says nurses are critical during the pandemic and that it can be stressful when extra hands are needed.

"We are always allowing people to grow so that we are able to keep them in the system, so it may be that those people are moving to another position to further their career and then we're backfilling those positions," Ward said.

They are also offering positions such as, respiratory therapists, case managers, medical technologists, patient care technologists and phlebotomists.

"We always have enough staff to take care of the patients that we have, however some days having those extra set of hands makes the difference between having an OK day and a great day," she said.

For Ward, bringing on more staff means continuing to provide great patient care.

"Some days, it's stressful, some days it's sad, but when we have those days where we see someone walk out of here and they're going home, it feels fantastic," Ward said.

She says registered nurses from all around Central Georgia can come out and speak to Coliseums employees about opportunities.

"We have a fantastic team here. We have fantastic leaders that are 100% invested in our department," said Ward.

Ward also said that Coliseum offers many benefits such as:

Sign-on bonuses for qualified RN applicants

Relocation assistance for qualified applicants

401k matching

Tuition reimbursement

Student loan repayment

Comprehensive benefit packages

HCA nurse residency

Extended family leave

Minimum wage-earning positions begin at $12.50/hour