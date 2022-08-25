Atlanta nonprofit partners with Middle Georgia State University to expand access to higher education

Representatives made the partnership official at a signing ceremony held on MGA's Macon Campus on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta nonprofit College AIM is partnering with Middle Georgia State University to help high school students prepare for college.

Representatives of MGA and College AIM made the partnership official at a signing ceremony held on MGA's Macon Campus on Wednesday.

"Postsecondary partners play a vital role in helping College AIM guide our students to and through college," said Dr. Corey Sheffield, College AIM's program director. "We are excited to add Middle Georgia State University as a partner, knowing that they will educate, encourage, and support our students to achieve their goals."

The new program will provide college and financial aid counseling to high school students.

"By partnering with College AIM, we'll work closely with DeKalb County teachers and guidance counselors to make them aware of Middle Georgia State's strengths and what we can offer to their students to help them gain access to college and succeed," said Dr. Stephen Schultheis, MGA's vice president for enrollment management. "We want to be on their radar and show that MGA can be an excellent choice because of our degree programs and our success at providing access to and supporting first-generation college students."

MGA will provide a group of academic advisors specifically for students who enter the university through the program as part of the collaboration.