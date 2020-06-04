WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When 13WMAZ first asked two of Central Georgia's largest hospital systems to release basic COVID-19 data, they both refused.

The information requested covered basic topics, like the number of patients who had tested positive for the virus and the number who were now hospitalized.

Houston Healthcare initially denied that request.

But after another round of 13WMAZ questions, the hospital system changed course and announced it will now be releasing daily updates on COVID-19 statistics.

The reversal head into a week the US Surgeon General says could be devastating for some people across the country.

"The next week is going our Pearl Harbor moment, it's going to be our 9/11 moment, it's going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives," said Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

He made those comments Sunday on NBC's 'Meet the Press.'

Adams, it's important to note, was speaking to a national audience, not a local one.

Obviously, Central Georgia has not experienced a COVID-19 surge like New York City and other hot spots around the country.

The peak of pressure on Georgia hospitals is still weeks away, says Governor Brian Kemp.

"According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, Georgia will reach peak hospital capacity on April 23rd," he said at a press conference last week.

Understanding what is happening now at individual hospitals in our state can help leaders and the public better prepare for the challenges to come. COVID-19 testing data plays a big part in that.

Kemp stressed the importance of testing last week.

"In short, tests define the battlefield and help us develop a strategy to win this war," he said.

Houston Healthcare initially declined our request to make some COVID-19 information public, like basic testing data.

However, after another round of questions they reversed course.

According to a release from the hospital system sent Monday, they've administered 267 COVID-19 tests, with 44 of them still pending results. The first test was administered March 13th, according to spokesperson Kevin Rowley.

51 have come back positive.

There are 17 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Houston Healthcare.

So far, 13 patients with the virus have died.

The release, while not giving specific numbers on personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers, also touched on the hospital system's shortage of protective gear, saying "this is a very real issue."

It went on to say Houston Healthcare has enough PPE to meet their needs for the "near future" but didn't explain how much time that actually means.

Spokesperson Kevin Rowley later said "for now, we are staying ahead of the need curve." They're working to find more PPE every day, and in some cases making their own.

Some employees have begun sewing protective gowns for front-line staff like nurses and doctors.

The "dedicated" group has produced hundreds of gowns and will continue to do so "as long as necessary."

In the release, Houston Healthcare also thanked "inspiring and uplifting" donors who have given food, PPE, and encouragement over the past few weeks."

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak at 2 Macon nursing homes

RELATED: Here's how you can get a drive-thru COVID-19 test by CVS on Georgia Tech's campus

RELATED: 'We were just ready to be married': Central Georgia couple has small wedding despite COVID-19 spread

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | 7,558 confirmed cases statewide

RELATED: If you've recovered from COVID-19, the Red Cross wants your plasma

RELATED: Child abuse cases going unreported in COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Couple works to help homeless population during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Kroger to limit the number of shoppers in stores to encourage social distancing

RELATED: Recovered from coronavirus: Tracking a difficult number

RELATED: Macon group sewing thousands of masks for healthcare workers

RELATED: Scientists say the pandemic is making the Earth shake less

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.