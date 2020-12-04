WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — The South Central Health District reported 24 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, including more than a dozen at a Wilcox County long-term care facility.

In a news release, the health district says 14 people total tested positive at the unnamed facility. The release says they are being isolated from the general population as they recover.

In addition to those 14 people, three more residents of Wilcox County tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In all, the county's confirmed total is 22, according to South Central.

According to the release, one new case was confirmed in Laurens County, three cases -- all incarcerated individuals -- were confirmed in Johnson County, one more resident of Johnson County also tested positive, as well as two more residents of Dodge County.

Below is a breakdown of confirmed cases and deaths by county, provided by the health district.

