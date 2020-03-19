DUBLIN, Ga. — The South Central Health District confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Laurens County Thursday morning.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Central Georgia up to three.

In a release from the health district, they say both people are residents of Laurens County and are being treated at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.

The health district says they're working to identify those who have been in contact with the people with confirmed cases. Those who have been exposed will be contacted by the health district and monitored for symptoms.

Theses cases bring the number of confirmed cases in Central Georgia up to three, after the North Central Health District said Wednesday there was one in Houston County.

Houston Healthcare added that confirmed case was a healthcare provider and as a result, all Med-Stop locations were closed Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Houston Healthcare: Person who tested positive for COVID-19 is healthcare provider

South Central wants to remind people the virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms like a fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing appear within two to 14 days after exposure.

They advise you to follow these precautions:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Georgia Department of Corrections says employee tested positive for coronavirus

State senator's COVID-19 test comes back positive days after he attends special session

Coronavirus in Georgia | Number of confirmed cases up to 197; 1 in Central Georgia

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.