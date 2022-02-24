2-year-old boy from Clayton County dies from COVID, DPH says

According to the DPH's data, the 2-year-old boy is now the 28th child, ages 17 years old and younger, to die due to COVID in Georgia.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 2-year-old boy has died from COVID in Clayton County, according to the latest data from Georgia's Department of Public Health.

Georgia has now lost seven children ages 5 years old and younger to COVID since the start of the pandemic. According to the DPH's data, the 2-year-old boy is now the 28th child, ages 17 years old and younger, to die due to COVID in Georgia.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 23, the DPH reported there have been 57,164 cases and 829 deaths in Clayton County since the COVID pandemic began. Data also shows Georgia averaging about 1,600 total new cases per day.

The Peach State experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases following the 2021 holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. However, total COVID-19 hospitalizations within Georgia are now trending in the opposite direction.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 23, deaths due to COVID continue to remain elevated in Georgia. DPH data shows Georgia's average of deaths from COVID continue to be between 90-100 per day.