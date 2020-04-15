MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from past coverage on Monday, confirming a unit is coming to Macon.

More details have been released about a temporary facility coming to Macon-Bibb to help with the COVID-19 response.

External Affairs Supervisor Lisa Rodriguez-Presley with GEMA said in an email they’re setting up a $3 million, 24-bed temporary medical unit at Navicent Health.

Governor Brian Kemp tweeted Tuesday saying pods are under construction for the Macon facility and similar units in Albany, Gainesville, and Rome.

She said facilities like these will help accommodate a surge of COVID-19 patients, if there is one. The units will be staffed by the state to help existing hospital personnel, according to Rodriguez-Presley.

Megan Allen with Navicent Health confirmed via text the site is going to be on one of the surface lots. She said surveyors are checking to make sure it’s the right fit.

The Medical Center posted on Facebook Tuesday that the unit is not needed right now, but it’s just a precautionary measure as COVID-19 cases are expected to peak later this month.

The facility is scheduled to open May 5, GEMA said.

