ATLANTA — Many people have, will, or may lose their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The people who are particularly vulnerable to losing their jobs, cannot afford to do so.

According to the Job Quality Index, from the Cornell Law School and others, 37 million jobs may be at risk.

The study reads, “The list assumes that the COVID-19 crisis does not ultimately result in widespread, long-term, layoffs of goods-producing workers (i.e. that the crisis will be of modest duration). It focuses on those workers in sectors that are effectively being forced to shut down as a result of social-distancing recommendations or shelter-in-place requirements.”

The most vulnerable jobs include restaurants, food and beverage workers, retail, education, automobile services, travel, attractions, sports, and entertainment.

The Job Quality Index shows people with a weekly average income of under $800, remain the most at-risk population.

Unemployment filings last week jumped by 70,000 to 281,000, according to the US Department of Labor.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia: Kia to shut down production at Georgia plant

Still, companies continue to hire to meet coronavirus-related demands, such as delivery firms, essential services and technology companies. And others, like Atlanta-based Coca-Cola, say that they do not plan layoffs.

Here’s a list of 34 companies hiring or offering work-from-home positions as of March 24, 2020.

