CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says it has four inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, Sheriff Lewis Walker said two jail employees have tested positive as well.

Walker says those inmates have been quarantined and the jail staff are following directions from the Department of Public Health.

"The health and safety of our employees and inmates is our top priority at this time and we will continue to do everything in our power to provide a clean and sterile work environment," Walker said.

The news release did not mention their names, genders or ages.

MORE HEADLINES

Bibb commissioner suggests testing all first responders for COVID-19 after firefighter's positive result

Two Bibb County inmates test positive for coronavirus

Federal inmates to be locked in cells for 14 days amid coronavirus

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page